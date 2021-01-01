Job Opportunity: Production Assistant

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

Part-Time | Evening Commission Meetings and Sports $15 Per Hour

Description

West Hartford Community Interactive seeks a person to assist with live streaming and telecasting of virtual town meetings and local sports on YouTube and Channel 5. You will work a flexible schedule as the meetings and hours vary based on the commission calendars and sports schedule. Ability to work in-person at the WHC-TV/Interactive Studios or on location at sporting events.

Desired Skills:

Self-starter who will take responsibility for equipment and successful telecasting of live events.

• Possess creative problem-solving skills and positive energy.

• Operate camera for sports and special events.

• Willingness to learn new skills and work as a team in a challenging, creative and technical environment

• Ability to handle multiple situations and tasks simultaneously

• Experience with YouTube Studio, Open Broadcasting Software, Final Cut Pro X, WebEx and Zoom, Basic Understanding of Website Back-End – Copy/Paste/Embed, Social Media Sharing Preferred.

Responsibilities

Operate camera and streaming equipment and for sports and special events. Training will be provided.

Direct Production and Workflow for Live Virtual Meetings Commission Meetings

Ability to Edit or Trim Productions

Ensure Program is Embedded on Website and Shared on Social Media

Other Duties as Assigned.

About West Hartford Community Television / Interactive :

For the community, by the community… West Hartford Community Interactive is community station that provides local information and content for our townspeople on television, on-line and through social media. We partner with local government, non-profit organizations and residents to encourage communication, connections and grass-roots programming. Our volunteers, board members, producers and volunteers reflect the unique spirit and character of West Hartford.

To apply send your resume, references to West Hartford Community Television, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107 or send an e-mail the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..