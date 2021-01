If You Are Over 75, You Can Now Register to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you are over 75, y ou can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. An e-mail address is required to use the web portal.

There is a web portal at https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccination---75-and-older?fbclid=IwAR0dLCjg9tRP29MxzdLLnJGB-BhzEv6mkqQjq76hnWl55CkofEJ74C-pv7w.

If you do not have an email address, please call

877-918-2224

and members of the West Hartford Bloomfield Health District will walk you through the process over the phone.