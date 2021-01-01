West Hartford Chamber of Commerce Presents: "Chamber of Commerce Small Business Forum "Serving Up Support

The West Hartford Chamber of Commerce and The Town of West Hartford will host a virtual forum to address the ongoing challenges and concerns facing local restaurants. Panelists will include Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, State Senator Derek Slap and State Representatives Tammy Exum, Kate Farrar and Jillian Gilchrest. Town of West Hartford Economic Development Coordinator Kristen Gorski will serve as moderator. Restaurateurs who would like to ask a question or share a concern should contact Kristen Gorski at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in advance of the event.