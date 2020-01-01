Christmas Tree Collection, January 4-15, 2021

West Hartford Department of Public works will collect Christmas trees curbside from January 4th to January 15th.

Collection will begin on Monday, January 4th in the Monday collection area and continue into the Tuesday area, and so on. Crews will make two sweeps through town and may get ahead of schedule, weather permitting, so residents may put trees at the curb (not in the street) on any day during the first week of collection.

Please note: This program will end the week of January 11-January 15. Residents must have trees out by 6AM on their designated trash day. Drivers cannot return for trees put out after your designated trash day.

Trees are recycled into wood chips so please remove all decorations, lights and plastic bags. No fake trees. No bags!

Please help us during snow storms by removing trees from the side of the road. Crews cannot dig out trees buried under snow.

Residents may also bring their trees to the town Recycling Center at 25 Brixton Center Monday-Friday, 7:00AM-4:30PM. An annual permit is required. Please note, there are no weekend hours at the Recycling Center until April.

If you have any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 561-8100.