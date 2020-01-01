Special Holiday Event in cooperation with Playhouse on Park

Watch the Film of the Play Produced By

Playhouse on Park at Auer Farm

This play was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park.

As a result of guidelines put forth by Governor Ned Lamont and out of concern for the safety of our staff, cast, and crew, the play was filmed outdoors without the presence of a live audience.

All involved in the making of the film of this play were required to adhere to an extensive safety plan.

A remarkable true story from the Western Front. All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man’s land singing “Silent Night.”

Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols.

This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols.

"... When [the voices] come together, the sensation is tremendous and the musical chill effect engulfing...The show is a lesson...in music as a vehicle for emotion."

The New York Times

"A heartbreaking tribute to the men, who, in defiance of their commanders

had the courage to affirm their common humanity."

The New Yorker

Then... Join Us for a Very Special Panel Discussion

Shared Gestures of Goodwill: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Sunday, December 27th

4:00pm. Live on Comcast Cable Channel 96

The panel will be moderated by West Hartford’s own Chuck Coursey.

Special Guest Panelists include American Folk Music Star John McCutcheon (Christmas in the Trenches); All is Calm creator Peter Rothstein; CT’s own WWI Aficionado Christine Pittsley; and Sam Kassow, a leading Historian of Polish Jewry and the Holocaust.

Advanced registration is required. Link to register in advance: