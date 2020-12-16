Parking Ban Begins at 7 PM tonight!

A parking ban is in effect beginning at 7PM today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 until 8AM on Friday, December 18, 2020. (Please note correction in date)

During a Parking Ban no on-street parking is allowed so that Public Works crews can remove snow from curb-to-curb. Cars left on the road create a safety hazard for all concerned. The owner will receive a fine and the car may be towed.

Please take this parking ban seriously and make safe plans for your vehicle.

Off-Street Parking

Off-street neighborhood municipal lots are open for your convenience. Pay-to-park fees will apply at municipal center parking lots and parking garages.

If you use a free municipal or school lot, your vehicle must be removed by 8AM on Friday, December 18, so crews can safely and effectively clear those parking lots. Vehicles left in the lot after noon will be towed.

We ask that cars park close together, meaning do not leave parking spaces between cars. This helps DPW clear snow efficiently.

Fees apply in garages and parking lots in West Hartford Center.

Enforcement

The West Hartford Police Department will be proactively assisting the Department of Public Works to ensure that the roads are clear of illegally parked vehicles. Cars in violation of the snow ban will be ticketed and towed.

Trash & Recycling barrels

Paine’s Refuse & Recycling will collect trash and recyclables on Thursday. Please place barrels 4 feet back from the road. Do not put barrels into the roadway.

Overnight Parking Omit disabled

The on-line overnight parking omit system will be disabled beginning at 7PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 until the parking ban is over.

Sidewalks

Per Town ordinance, West Hartford property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from the sidewalk along their property line within 12 hours after the storm or sunrise, whichever is later, and keeping them clear of snow and ice.

Heavily used sidewalks near schools and public buildings, and the commercial areas are particularly important. To report a snow clearing violation, please call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

Hydrants

Please help the Fire Department and protect neighboring properties by shoveling around fire hydrants.

Check your neighbors

Please check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or disabled, to make sure they are OK and offer a helping hand. If something doesn't seem right, please call WHPD at (860) 523-5203.