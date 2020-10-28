Noah Webster House presents Community Conversations: Policing in Our Community

West Hartford Community Conversations - Policing in our Community





West Hartford Community Conversations is designed to create a safe space for community discussion, provide a historical context for modern problems, and generate ideas for action steps we all can take to create a more fair and just community.



The first series of West Hartford Community Conversations will be on the role of policing in our community. The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has called into question the tactics and motives of police in general.



On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 6 p.m., the first West Hartford Community Conversation will feature Chief Vernon Riddick, the Chief of the West Hartford Police Department, Steve Stafstrom, State Representative from Bridgeport and House Chair of the Judiciary Committee, a West Hartford Police Officer, and several community stories.



The community of West Hartford, like so many across the country, is trying to come to grips with its legacy of slavery and institutional racism. At the encouragement of Mayor Shari Cantor, a committee of community stake-holders formed to investigate ways the Town of West Hartford might provide an outlet for its residents to consider and discuss the history of slavery and racial bias in town.

Watch it Live on Channel 5 / Frontier TV 6098 or on YouTube: