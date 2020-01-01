"A continued conversation about the life and work of Robert F. Kennedy" precipitated by the film of the play Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade by David Arrow.

Moderated by West Hartford's own Chuck Coursey Panelists Include: David Arrow, Michael Devorkin, Burke Doar and Judge Barry Stevens As a result of guidelines put forth by both Governor Ned Lamont and Actors Equity Association the play could not be produced in front of a live audience nor could it be filmed in CT. The play was filmed for Playhouse on Park audiences at the Theatre of St Clements in NYC. This is the same place it had its world premiere in 2018.

This solo play portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying campaign for President of the United States. Told from Kennedy’s perspective, the play follows Bobby from his announcement to enter the race on March 16, 1968, to his last speech on June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. You will see Kennedy’s most famous and impactful speeches, his private apprehensions, and well as the more personal events during those four exhilarating months of his ill-fated campaign.

