CT-1 - First Congressional District Debate

WEST HARTFORD, CT – The League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford (LWVGH) and West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCI) invite our community to participate in a debate among the three candidates seeking to represent the 1st Congressional District of Connecticut. This is a federal election. The candidates are, in alphabetical order, Mary Fay (R), John Larson (D), and Tom McCormick (I). All candidates have accepted the invitation to participate. Election Day is November 3. Polls are open from 6AM to 8PM.

The debate will be held LIVE on Monday, October 19 at 5:00 pm on Comcast Cable in West Hartford on Channel 5, Frontier TV 6098 and streaming on YouTube via this link: https://youtu.be/-2URl_gUTsU

You can also watch the debate on the station’s website at www.whctv.org . The debate will be recorded and replayed and available through November 3 for on demand viewing via YouTube.

LWVGH and WHCI encourage you to join as a member of the audience via Zoom webinar. You can use the link below to register, watch and submit a question through the Q&A option:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MU00FlnhRYqAlb_YAjgW0A

After registering, the registrant will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar/debate.

The 1st Congressional District of Connecticut includes:

Hartford County – Berlin, Bloomfield, Bristol, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Glastonbury (part), Granby, Hartford, Hartland, Manchester, Newington, Rocky Hill, Southington, South Windsor, West Hartford, Wethersfield, Windsor, and Windsor Locks.

Litchfield County – Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford, Torrington (part), and Winchester.

Middlesex County – Cromwell, Middletown (part), and Portland.

WHCi is inviting all public community television stations in the 1st District to join LIVE or show the debate in the days following the date.

November 3, 2020 is Election Day. Eligible voters may vote by absentee ballot if they submit an Absentee Ballot APPLICATION and then fill out and submit the absentee ballot by mail or drop box or vote in person at their usual voting place. Extraordinary precautions are being taken at every voting district in Connecticut to protect the public and the election officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls will open at 6:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM; don’t forget to vote!