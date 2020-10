League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford present CT 18th Assembly District Debate

This zoom event will feature candidates Jillian Gilchrest (D) and Rick Bush (R) who are candidates for the 18th CT Assembly District. You can sign-up to participate in the Q and A by registering for the zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mPFDiTG8RGKHdMpTaDz0jw

You can watch the debate here on this website via YouTube:

Watch Live in West Hartford on Comcast Cable Channel 5 and Frontier TV 6098