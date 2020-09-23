Showing Our Love for the Park Road Parade

The 2020 Park Road Parade is cancelled due to COVID-19 but it will not dampen the spirit of all those who love the parade including us. To relive the memories we'll be showing our previous years parades on Comcast Channel 5 and Frontier TV 6098 from 10 AM to 7 PM. We're also encouraging anyone to get a 2020 commemorative parade T-shirt and enjoy the benefits and discounts that go along with it on what would have been parade weekend, October 2, 3 and 4.

“Canceling our annual parade that draws nearly 7,000 people each year is the responsible thing to do as we continue to be mindful of socially distancing ourselves to keep our community safe,” said Tony Landino, parade organizer. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate in a new, creative way!” Landino said.

“Here is an opportunity for everyone to be involved in keeping the spirit of the parade alive,” said Tracy Flater, co-chair, Park Road Association. “This year, by simply wearing the 2020 parade shirt you will get rewarded for showing your love!”

WHCi has supported the parade from the beginning with television coverage and is one of our favorite events of the year. The station is showing our love for Park Road with this special promotion. “WHCi will make a $1 donation for each subscriber and will contribute up to $500,” Evans said.

“We are asking everyone to subscribe to our YouTube channel on Oct 2, 3 or 4 and then post a picture on social media wearing your #ParkRoadLove T-shirt saying you subscribed (tag WHCi and #ParkRoadLove)," said Jennifer Evans, executive director, West Hartford Community Interactive.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/ whctv5 and click on the red subscribe button.

The black shirt with white and red words, “THE PARADE MARCHES ON” on the front and #PARKROADLOVE on the back, sells for $20. (See sample at the end of this press release.) Shirts come in youth and adult sizes. The performance T-shirt is lightweight, breathable, and feels silky soft yet can stand up to your toughest workouts. Perfect for everyday wear, fitness activities and marching in parades!

Reserve your shirt online by Wednesday, September 23, 2020 by going to http://www.parkroadct.com/ parkroadlove-tshirts and then pick it up at select businesses beginning September 30th.

A STRAND AHEAD - 100 Park Road

Purchase a gift and receive a bonus gift card:

$10 bonus with $25 Gift Certificate

$15 bonus with $50 Gift Certificate

$25 bonus with $100 Gift Certificate

(Curbside pickup available)

Like & Follow @astrandahead and tag us in a picture wearing your #ParkRoadLove T-shirt on any of your social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat) and be entered to win a $50 Gift Certificate!

A TOUCH OF BLISS ORGANIC SPA - 86-88 Park Road

Receive a facial in a bag

ANTHONY NICOLE SALON - 85 Park Road

Receive 20% off any product

EFFIE’S PLACE FAMILY RESTAURANT - 91 Park Road

Receive 15% off your order

FLEET FEET – 1003 Farmington Avenue

Get $10 off the purchase of shoes

JOEY’S PIZZA PIE – Park Road

Get 15% off your order

MR SPARKLE CAR WASH - 191 Park Road

Receive one free car wash

PACHANGA EMPANADAS ARGENTINAS

Receive 10% off your order

PANACHE - 270 Park Road

Receive 10% off of all regular priced items. Welcome to Park Road Panache!

PARK ROAD CAR WASH - 48 Park Road

Receive one free car wash

STAY ON PARK - 207 Park Road

STAY for a glass of wine and enter to win our unique and fun gift box. (Must be 21 or older for a glass of wine.)

THE WHITE RABBIT - 214 Park Road

Receive a free gift with any purchase.

The White Rabbit will also have a sale going on Oct 2-4. Get 25% off all clothing, shoes and accessories!

WEST HARTFORD SECOND CHANCE SHOP - 175 Park Road

Receive 20% off of your purchase on Saturday, October 3rd only

WEST HARTFORD COMMUNITY INTERACTIVE (WHCi)

Subscribe to WHCi’s YouTube Channel, take a photo of yourself wearing the shirt, and tag WHCi and #ParkRoadLove. Up to $500 will be donated to the 2021 parade.

“The Park Road Parade will be back next year on October 2, 2021, bigger and better than ever. Help us get ready by celebrating with us as we march on with our 2020 shirts,” said John Paindiris, co-chair, Park Road Association. “Thank you for your support today and every day,” Paindiris said.

Wear your #ParkRoadLove T-shirt on October 2, 3 and 4 to get special discounts at participating stores, restaurants, salons and spas on Park Road and beyond, see below list. Check our website for additional offers, http://www.parkroadct.com/ parkroadlove-tshirts.