The Connecticut Centennial Celebration of women gaining the right to vote is occurring throughout 2020. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters, the establishment of which grew out of the suffrage movement. Please join the League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford and Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. for a Zoom webinar with West Hartford Town Historian Dr. Tracey Wilson to learn more about the suffrage movement in the Greater Hartford area and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of woman’s suffrage. September 15, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of Connecticut Governor Holcomb calling the legislature into session to add Connecticut’s name to the list of states that approved the 19th Amendment.



Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Woman’s Suffrage in Connecticut is brought to you through a partnership between the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society and West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCi), and the League of Women Voters Greater Hartford.



Dr. Wilson will speak about the history of the Connecticut woman’s suffrage movement and the League of Women Voters through the lives of Hartford-area women. Dr. Wilson, West Hartford’s Town Historian and a member of the League of Women Voters, will focus on the involvement of the activists in multiple issues as she analyzes their leadership tactics and strategies. The webinar will allow for time for Q&A via the chat feature. The presentation will also be taped and aired on Channel 5.