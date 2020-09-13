Welcoming World Voices in West Hartford: A film festival about the contributions and challenges of new immigrants, refugees and people who cross cultural borders

Hello! West Hartford, in collaboration with our community partners, invites you to an exciting storytelling event that will be held online through West Hartford Community Interactive on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

We are pleased to bring to West Hartford a film festival and discussion that highlights the stories, challenges and contributions of immigrants, refugees, and those who cross cultural borders to live in the U.S. The event will feature a viewing of three short documentary films by people from Bhutan, Somalia, and Puerto Rico. The films will be followed by a discussion with panelists made up of local community members, film-makers and film subjects. This online screen and discuss event is being brought to West Hartford by New Immigrant and Refugee Visions (NIRV), a project of Community Supported Film (CSFilm).

We believe public dialogue about migration and immigration, stimulated by these experiential films, will give members of our community an opportunity for connection, mutual understanding and ideas to take further actions. Given your organization’s role in the community, we hope you will join us to participate in the discussion.

Hello! West Hartford is working with several community partners to produce this event, including:

Catholic Charities Immigration and Refugee Services

Community of Concern (CoC)

Community Supported Films

Connecticut Immigrant and Refugee Coalition (CIRC)

International Hartford

West Hartford Community Interactive / Television (WHCi)

West Hartford Parent Community Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Groups (EDIs)

West Hartford Public Libraries

West Hartford Public Schools’ Equity and Diversity Council (EDC)

To Register and Participate in the Zoom meeting including community conversation and filmmakers Q @ A:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zqF85sjKRy6-FfesiStneg

To Watch on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/VqqB39K9UQ8

To Watch on TV:

Tune to Comcast Cable Channel 5 in West Hartford or FrontierTV Channel 6099