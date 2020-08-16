PLAYWRIGHTS ON PARK Reading Series
A reading of a new play by professional actors, a talk back following the reading with the playwright, cast, and director, and an opportunity for audience members to complete a response card for each play/musical.
Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm
The Telling and Re-Telling of Lucy and Owen
The Telling and Re-Telling of Lucy and Owen: Owen meets Lucy, they fall in love, they break up, they rewind and start all over. And over and over and over. A couple, forced to endlessly re-live their romance from beginning to end, wonders if the fate of their relationship is inevitable. They decide to go back and try it all again, this time without the lies or the fear. Could the truth make a difference? Could it release them both from their purgatory?
You can watch live via this link:
JOIN THE Q and A online via Zoom! To register for the discussion with the playwright and opportunity to complete a response sheet will immediately follow the reading.
