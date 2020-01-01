Is your power out? Are you in need of charging your device?

There are seven locations around town that your can access outside charging stations at the following schools, 7AM-8PM:
Conard - Berkshire Road - outside of grounds garage across from cafeteria
King Philip - 100 King Philip Drive - to the far right of main entrance
Bristow - 34 Highland Street - main entrance at north end of building
Charter Oak - 425 Oakwood Avenue - outside cafeteria/gym entrance off of playground
Morley - 77 Bretton Road - kindergarten playground at front of building
Norfeldt - 35 Barksdale Road - front entrance
Whiting Lane - 47 Whiting Lane - north parking lot, loading dock
Residents are reminded to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and bring your own charging device and hand sanitizer.