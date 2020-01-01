West Hartford Community Advisory Notification System: Message from Shari Cantor

Immediately following the storm on Tuesday, we had 90 streets partially impacted with trees, limbs and wires down and another 22 streets completely inaccessible. Town crews and Eversource worked through the night and made the most severely hit neighborhoods open once again. Despite this progress, we are disappointed with limited resources Eversource has made available to our community. They have not given us a clear indication on when power will be restored to 100%.

Prioritization is being done by first life-threatening situations, then road reopening, followed by restoration to critical facilities, and finally neighborhoods with the highest number of residential outages. Today we heard from Governor Lamont that Eversource is promising more resources to arrive tomorrow. We will continue to press Eversource for more crews dedicated to West Hartford so progress can be made quickly. Beginning next week, Public Works crews will make one town-wide curbside collection of storm debris. Simply pile debris neatly at the curb and we will take it from there. You do not have to tie debris in bundles or place in bags.

We ask that you take advantage of the weekend and have everything ready for pickup. In the meantime, the Town’s Yard Waste & Recycling Center is open for disposal, Monday through Friday, 7:00AM -4:30PM, and Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. A yearly permit is required. If you live on a road that is blocked and your trash was not collected, please call Paine’s at (860) 844-3000 so you can be put on a list for pick-up when the road reopens. I want to leave you with two recommendations. First, our public safety responders have observed children and adults in several neighborhoods being complacent by being near wires that were either hanging from above or on the ground. This is not safe. Treat every wire as if it were live.

Lastly, if you have been without power, food in your refrigerator may no longer be safe to consume. Discard refrigerated food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after 4 hours without power. Never taste food to determine if it safe. When in Doubt, Throw it Out! There is a food waste drop off site at the Norfeldt Little League Field at 490 Park Road. We understand how frustrating it is to be without electricity. I am hoping that when I call tomorrow, West Hartford will have more homes with power than without. Please stay safe and thank you for your patience.