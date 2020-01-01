Seeking Virtual Meeting Moderator - Part Time / Temporary

VIRTUAL MEETING MODERATOR

Part-Time | Temporary position

Description

West Hartford Community Interactive seeks a person to assist with moderating on-line town meetings through the WebEx platform. The moderator must have a flexible schedule as the meetings and hours vary based on the commission or department schedule. A significant number of meetings occur in the evening, however, there may be meetings in the morning and afternoon. Ability to work in-person at the WHC-TV/Interactive Studios through a training period during meetings. Opportunity for working remotely subject to bandwidth test and completion of training and practice call.

Desired Skills:

Ability to communicate well with commission members and ensure a smooth WebEx meeting.

• Possess a passion to empower and patience to help people learn new technology

• Support individuals in developing self-confidence

• Able to work as a team in a challenging, creative and technical environment

• Ability to handle multiple situations and tasks simultaneously

• Possess creative problem-solving skills

Responsibilities

Create WebEx Meeting Agenda and Invitation.

Log In half hour prior to a meeting to assist commission member participation in virtual meeting.

Creatively Troubleshoot Connection to ensure all parties involved are on the call.

Moderate the call, ensuring that one mic is open at a time and helping with muting and unmuting to improve call quality.

Coordinate with WHCI taking the call LIVE to air through chat box features and cell phone communication.

Other Duties as Assigned.

Compensation: $15 per hour

About West Hartford Community Television / Interactive :

West Hartford Community enhances the unity and strength of West Hartford by facilitating the free exchange of ideas, enhancing community dialogue and nurturing the cultural and artistic expression of its citizens. Our eclectic group of volunteers, board members, producers and volunteers reflect the unique spirit and character of West Hartford. It is their dedication that allows us to empower the people who live in our town to connect with each other and their government.

To apply send your resume, references to West Hartford Community Television, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107 or send an e-mail the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..