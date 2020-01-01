Proposed Budget & 4/30 Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearings

Town of West Hartford Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Town Budget

Due to the unprecedented impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on residents and business owners and the desire of the Town to mitigate the impact of this crisis, the Town Manager and Superintendent of Schools have amended their initial budget requests to eliminate a tax increase for next fiscal year. This has been accomplished through a number of expenditure reductions and revenue enhancements totaling $9,867,907, resulting in a new Proposed FY 2020/21 Budget of $299,871,758 representing an increase of 1.1% over the current year. The proposed mill rate necessary to support the revised Proposed FY 2020/21 Budget is 41.74 mills, representing a tax decrease of .14% from the current year. Click here to view the proposed 2020-21 Town Budget (summary).

The revised Proposed Budget, if approved by the Town Council, will result in the reduction of services in some areas. However, this amended budget proposal will preserve the Town’s award winning school district and its most essential municipal services.

The Town of West Hartford will hold the second of two public hearings tomorrow, April 30, at 6PM, on the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Town Budget. Due to social distancing restrictions caused by the pandemic, this public hearing will be held in a virtual mode.

PHONE IN

Any West Hartford resident or taxpayer who wants to publicly make a comment may do by calling 1 (415) 655-0001, using the access code 191 626 254. (Do not call this number if you only wish to listen.) Participants will be called on in the order in which their call was received. When prompted by the Moderator, participants will have three minutes to speak, except that persons representing a group’s duly authorized position may speak for up to five minutes. Participants using caller ID blocking will not be permitted to participate.

LISTENING

Everyone is invited to listen to the public hearing by tuning in to West Hartford Community Interactive (Comcast channel 5 or Frontier channel 6098), WHCI’s YouTube channel, or live streaming from www.whctv.org.