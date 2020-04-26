Drive-Through Covid-19 Testing Site In West Hartford For Pre-Registered Patients Only On Sunday, April 26, 2020

WEST HARTFORD, CT (April 21, 2020) – The Town of West Hartford, along with PhysicianOne Urgent Care announced today that a drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be set up at PhysicianOne Urgent Care’s West Hartford location, 21 North Main Street, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Licensed PhysicianOne Urgent Care health care providers will test patients who have completed a medical evaluation prior to the event via a Virtual Visit.

Patients with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell, and general malaise are encouraged to schedule a medical evaluation Virtual Visit with a provider. In addition, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to all essential workers, even those without symptoms. Please visit www.p1uc.com for details.

Patients do not need to be current patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care but must complete a medical evaluation pre-screen by PhysicianOne Urgent Care staff in advance by going to www.P1UC.com and following the prompts for the drive-through testing pre-screen. If assistance is required to set up the virtual visit medical evaluation, the PhysicianOne Urgent Care team is available by calling 855-349-2828.

“This drive-through testing will provide real, local relief for West Hartford residents seeking care during this difficult period, especially our brave first responders and essential workers.” said West Harford Mayor Shari Cantor. “I’m so appreciative of our town residents who have banded together to do everything we can to flatten the curve. The Town will continue to do its part on their behalf, seeking out solutions and finding ways to get more help to those in need. I urge anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to schedule their evaluation and come get tested on Sunday.”

“PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides convenient access to high-quality, cost effective care. We pride ourselves in partnering with local municipalities to focus on improving health outcomes for residents,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “We recognize the need for increased access to testing resources right now. We are proud to partner with the Town of West Hartford to provide this service to local communities on Sunday, April 26, 2020. PhysicianOne Urgent Care also provides screening and testing every day to residents of the town.”

We are finding that many people are not seeking advice for symptoms and feeling isolated and unsure. Now that testing is available, people can safely be medically evaluated through a virtual visit to determine whether they need to come in for testing.” Said Dr. Kenkare. PhysicianOne Urgent Care does have COVID-19 testing available every day at all 23 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.P1UC.com or call 855-349-2828 with questions about COVID-19 testing, symptoms or exposure.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily accessible, walk-in and virtual medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 23 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York provide services 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays.

Experienced providers are available at all times for on-site care and telehealth virtual visits. X-ray and lab services are available on-site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations. Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the market to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association.

In Connecticut and New York, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health and a Tufts Medical Center partner in Massachusetts. For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to check in online, and more, please visit www.P1UC.com