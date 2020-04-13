West Hartford Under Severe Weather Alert - April 13, 2020

This is a severe weather alert.

Heavy rains with wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible this afternoon which has the potential to cause power outages and downed trees. Residents are asked to bring in or secure any items, like patio chairs, tables or umbrellas. Residents should charge cellphones and make sure they have flashlights that are in working order.

Remember to avoid any downed power lines and please watch the news or listen to the radio for other alerts.

When the power goes out, always report it to Eversource by visiting their website, Eversource.com , or by calling 1-800-286-2000. Eversource customers can also report a power outage and get updates on that outage through text messaging.

Customers who want to take advantage of this convenient two-way texting option must first register their mobile device either online at Eversource.com , or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, Eversource recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, when a power outage occurs, text “OUT” to 23129 and “STAT” for updates.

Finally, as a reminder, generators must operate outdoors, away from the house, in a well ventilated area.