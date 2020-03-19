West Hartford Officials Urge Parents to Keep Kids Close to Home

March 19, 2020

Dear West Hartford residents,

Your town leaders have been working tirelessly to protect each and every one you, both young and old alike.

Like many other communities worldwide, we have changed the way we are doing business and have put into place new guidelines aimed at preventing the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As a way of encouraging social distancing, West Hartford officials are urging all parents and caregivers to make sure that all school-age youths are home each evening by 8:00PM. While it seems that children, adolescents and young adults are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, they can be carriers, infecting those who are most vulnerable.

We need your help enforcing the 8PM rule at this critical stage of the virus.

Everyone should avoid groups that draw 10 or more people and to avoid places that attract a lot of people. And children should not be allowed to participate in playdates, sleep-overs, team sports, house parties and other group activities that would greatly expand their risk of spreading this virus.

Instead, enjoy the springtime weather by playing outdoor games with your kids in your yard, hiking the region’s outdoor trails, or staying inside to play a game or watch a movie. And, please always remember to wash your hands frequently.

Tell your kids: #ThinkBeyondYourself and join us as we #FlattenTheCurve and keep this virus from spiking and overwhelming our community and health care system. We have children of our own, and recognize how difficult this is. But together we can make a difference that will save lives.

Sincerely,

Shari Cantor Matt Hart Tom Moore Vernon Riddick, Jr.

Mayor Town Manager Superintendent Chief of Police

Greg Priest, Fire Chief & Aimee Krauss

Emergency Management Director Acting Director, Health District