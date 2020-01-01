Town of West Hartford offers free, 30-minute on-street parking in West Hartford Center & Blue Back Square Overnight on-street parking ban is also lifted

The Town of West Hartford announced today that it will offer free, short-term on-street parking in West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square to facilitate quick trips and take-out service. In addition, the Town is lifting the overnight on-street parking ban to accommodate returning college students to their homes.

Mayor Cantor stated: “We are making these changes to assist our business community and to enable members of the community to run errands in the Center and Blue Back Square and to order take-out at our local favorite restaurants.”

Municipal Parking Division will be posting signage designating all on-street, curbside spaces as 30-minute parking, free of charge. This change will stay in effect until further notice to secure parking availability for community members for those quick trips to the Center and Blue Back Square. The change applies to all on-street parking; over 500 curbside spaces are affected.

Signage will be mounted on A-frames, staged at the curb on major roads including:

Farmington Ave

LaSalle Rd

South Main Street

Isham Rd

Memorial Rd

Signage is being fabricated and will be in place by the end of the week.

In addition to the 30-minute parking duration, the Municipal Parking Division also offers participating restaurants with designated 15-minute parking spaces for take-out and delivery, free of charge. The intent is to support local restaurants as we adhere to the State’s mandate restricting services to take-out and delivery.

To date, motorists can find 15-minute parking spots located near participating eateries at the following locations:

Farmington Ave by Hartford Baking Company and Luna Pizza

LaSalle Rd by J Rene

South Main St by Blue Elephant and Flemings

Isham Rd by Cheesecake Factory and World of Beer

Memorial Rd by Playa Bowl and Spot Coffee

The Parking Division will enforce 15-minute and 30-minute parking spaces to ensure they are used for the intended purposes. For those requiring longer parking sessions, please park in the municipal parking lots and garages where fees apply.