West Hartford Town Hall Now Operating in Virtual Mode

Mayor Shari Cantor and Town Manager Matt Hart announced that Town Hall offices will continue to operate in a virtual manner and remain closed to the public for an indefinite period. The Town is taking this action to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting additional guidance from the State.
“We have evaluated and modified our operations to ensure continued delivery of essential municipal services while the Town Hall building is closed,” said Matt Hart, Town Manager. “Like their counterparts in many cities and towns nationwide, West Hartford employees are conducting their work remotely with only a few staff members physically working at Town Hall.”
“In keeping with Federal and State directives, it’s vitally important that we each do our part to maintain social distancing during this critical stage of COVID-19,” he continued.
Municipal locations that are closed in addition to Town Hall include Rockledge Golf Course, West Hartford Public Schools, Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford Senior Center, Elmwood Senior Center, Elmwood Community Center, Hillcrest Area Neighborhood Outreach Center, and the three libraries.
“West Hartford’s web site is a great place to start if you are in search for applications, resources, information, phone numbers and emails. We encourage residents to continue doing business with us virtually. We are here to help,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.
“Our main library serves as our Communications Center during this pandemic and has staff to answer general questions and to direct you to where you need to go,” she continued.
Call the Library at (860) 561-6990. Staff is available Monday through Thursday, 10:00AM-9:00PM, Friday and Saturday, 10:00AM-5:00 PM, and Sunday, 1:00-5:00 PM.
Resident can also call these Town Hall offices to ask questions:
Assessment - (860) 561-7414
Building Inspection – (860) 561-7530
Community Development – (860) 561-7520
Engineering – (860) 561-7540
Financial Services – (860) 561-7460
Fire Marshal – (860) 561-8320
Food Pantry – (860) 561-7580
Human Resources – (860) 561-7480
Information Technology – (860) 561-6636
Mayor’s Office – (860) 561-7440
Parking Tickets - (860) 561-7475
Permits - (860) 561-7530
Planning – (860) 561-7555
Recreation (Leisure Services) - (860) 561-7510
Registrar of Voters - (860) 561-7450
Schools Administration - (860) 561-6600
Social Services - (860) 561-7561
Tax Office - (860) 561-7474
Town Clerk - (860) 561-7430
Town Manager – (860) 561-7440
Town Hall (Main Number) - (860) 561-7500
Zoning - (860) 561-7555
We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience these closures are causing.