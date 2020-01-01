West Hartford Town Hall Now Operating in Virtual Mode

Mayor Shari Cantor and Town Manager Matt Hart announced that Town Hall offices will continue to operate in a virtual manner and remain closed to the public for an indefinite period. The Town is taking this action to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting additional guidance from the State.

“We have evaluated and modified our operations to ensure continued delivery of essential municipal services while the Town Hall building is closed,” said Matt Hart, Town Manager. “Like their counterparts in many cities and towns nationwide, West Hartford employees are conducting their work remotely with only a few staff members physically working at Town Hall.”

“In keeping with Federal and State directives, it’s vitally important that we each do our part to maintain social distancing during this critical stage of COVID-19,” he continued.

Municipal locations that are closed in addition to Town Hall include Rockledge Golf Course, West Hartford Public Schools, Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford Senior Center, Elmwood Senior Center, Elmwood Community Center, Hillcrest Area Neighborhood Outreach Center, and the three libraries.

West Hartford’s web site is a great place to start if you are in search for applications, resources, information, phone numbers and emails. We encourage residents to continue doing business with us virtually. We are here to help,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.

“Our main library serves as our Communications Center during this pandemic and has staff to answer general questions and to direct you to where you need to go,” she continued.

Call the Library at (860) 561-6990. Staff is available Monday through Thursday, 10:00AM-9:00PM, Friday and Saturday, 10:00AM-5:00 PM, and Sunday, 1:00-5:00 PM.

Resident can also call these Town Hall offices to ask questions:

Assessment - (860) 561-7414

Building Inspection – (860) 561-7530

Community Development – (860) 561-7520

Engineering – (860) 561-7540

Financial Services – (860) 561-7460

Fire Marshal – (860) 561-8320

Food Pantry – (860) 561-7580

Human Resources – (860) 561-7480

Information Technology – (860) 561-6636

Mayor’s Office – (860) 561-7440

Parking Tickets - (860) 561-7475

Permits - (860) 561-7530

Planning – (860) 561-7555

Recreation (Leisure Services) - (860) 561-7510

Registrar of Voters - (860) 561-7450

Schools Administration - (860) 561-6600

Social Services - (860) 561-7561

Tax Office - (860) 561-7474

Town Clerk - (860) 561-7430

Town Manager – (860) 561-7440

Town Hall (Main Number) - (860) 561-7500

Zoning - (860) 561-7555

We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience these closures are causing.