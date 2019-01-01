Technical Difficulties: Please Stand By

West Hartford Community Television d/b/a as West Hartford Community Interactive is currently telecasting however the connection to Comcast is down. We understand that watching the Town Council Meeting live on Channel 5 is very important to our viewers. Comcast is making every effort to fix the issue prior to the start of the public hearing tonight at 7pm. Please know that if this issue is not resolved, we are streaming the meeting on YouTube via the following link: https://youtu.be/awusw221jzg We also plan to re-run the meeting on Comcast Channel 5 and on Comcast Channel 95 once we are back up and running. The WHCi team is also recording the MDC meeting tonight beginning at 5:30 pm for replay on Friday, October 18th at 10 pm. Thank you for your patience as the transmission issues are worked out.