We're Going Interactive!

You may have noticed that over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had a bit of a makeover.

What does it mean and how does it impact our ability to serve the public interest?

You, the community, have made us who we are and without you, our mission to protect community media would be meaningless. But as people become more connected with modern technology and new media, we’ve determined that in order to maintain the standards of community service that you’ve come to expect from us, West Hartford Community Television must evolve.

Therefore, we’ve decided that in order to continue to serve the people of West Hartford, we’ve chosen to rebrand ourselves with this philosophy in mind, and from now on West Hartford Community Television (WHC-TV) will be known as West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCi).

Don’t worry, we’re still on TV – we’re not reducing our ability to connect with you; in fact, just the opposite. We’re planning to connect with you in even more ways than before. Even now, we continue to explore new avenues of interactivity with the community to preserve the spirit of public access, including expanding our internet presence and educating people in the use of exciting modern media. In fact, we’ve just fully integrated the Town Council meeting videos on our YouTube Channel with the meeting agendas for convenient access and greater government transparency.

Our name and logo may be different, but at our core we’re still your hometown station. Thank you for supporting us all these years and for making us the best community media resource we can be.

For the Community, By the Community.