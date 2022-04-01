Purchase Tickets for West Hartford Community Interactive's Online 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance at the jackpot!

We're excited to announce our Take 50/50 raffle. Our non-profit station (Channel 5) is powered by people who live in town, "for the community, by the community." Purchase your ticket online between March 1 and March 31. Get Your Numbers via email. We will split the total prize with five lucky winners. Electronic drawing will be held on April 1, 2022 at noon.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle presented by West Hartford Community Interactive will support our non-profit 501c3 community media center. We are dedicated to using media to connect you through coverage of municipal meetings, local sports and special events. We offer grass-roots production made by and for the people of West Hartford.

Purchase Your Tickets Here:

https://go.rallyup.com/whci