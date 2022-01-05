WEST HARTFORD TO IMPLEMENT UNIVERSAL INDOOR MASKING REQUIREMENT

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. (January 5, 2022) – The Town of West Hartford has implemented a local universal indoor masking requirement, effective at noon on January 6, 2022. The requirement is part of the broader effort to combat the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The universal indoor masking requirement will be implemented through a local executive order, which was signed by the Town Manager earlier today. The order only applies to indoor public places, which include anywhere that persons from different households are in the same space. Residential dwellings are exempt, however residents are strongly advised that they should still mask-up anytime they are indoors with persons who are not part of their own household. The order also includes exceptions for persons unable to wear a mask for medical reasons – including children under the age of two – and persons who are eating or drinking.

Mayor Shari G. Cantor said a regional and statewide universal masking requirement makes sense.

“COVID-19 does not stop at municipal borders, and our hospitals and healthcare delivery systems are all regional assets that serve multiple communities. There should be one common statewide and regional standard,” said Cantor.

Cantor said that West Hartford would continuously evaluate the necessity of the universal indoor masking requirement.

“We are already seeing a high level of voluntary masking in West Hartford, and I want to thank everyone who is doing their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Cantor. “Our priority is to keep our community safe, while keeping schools, municipal facilities, and businesses open. We believe this step is necessary given the current trajectory of infection rates and the number of neighboring communities implementing similar requirements. This is a temporary measure, and we will constantly evaluate the need to continue the requirement.”

Town Manager Matt Hart said the decision to require universal indoor masking was made in consultation with public health and safety officials.

“Our approach has been, and continues to be, education first, enforcement second. We are very appreciative of the high level of voluntary compliance we are already seeing,” said Hart.