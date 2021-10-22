4th Town Council Candidate Virtual Debate

Special Virtual Candidate Debate for West Hartford Town Council 

Presented by 

League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford and West Hartford Community Television

Contacts:  Jennifer Evans, Executive Director, West Hartford Community Interactive: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; 860-561-7955

Carole Mulready, League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  860-478-5760

WEST HARTFORD, CT –  The League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford (LWVGH) and West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCI) invite our West Hartford community to participate in a special debate featuring candidates seeking to represent the people of West Hartford on the Town Council.  This debate will feature one candidate from the Connecticut Party, Democratic Party, Libertarian Party and Republican Party and the petitioning candidate Aaron Sarwar.  

Candidate Aaron Sarwar could not participate in the previous debates due to his military service serving as an Afghan Interpreter.  The candidates scheduled to appear are: 

 

Ben Wenograd

Democratic Party

Roni Rodman

A Connecticut Party

Mark Zydanowicz

Republican Party

Aaron Sarwar 

Petitioning Candidate

David deHaas

Libertarian Party

This virtual debate will be held on Monday, October 27 at 7:30 pm and available live on WHCTV.org and YouTube. 

Register for the Webinar and participate in the Q and A: 

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3acMiCKiTvedLI6RPwKCuQ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

 

 

