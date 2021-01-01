Neighbors Around The World

Neighbors from Around the World is a storytelling speaker forum. Immigrants and refugees who came to the United States will share their personal and family immigration experiences - from what brought them here, who they were before, and what they left behind.
Panelists:
Tara Mishra - Bhutan
Mary Oo - Burma
Nella Ortiz Roiter - Peru
Moderator:
Esam Boraey
Program partners Golden Door- A Center for Immigrants West Hartford Public Library
This program is made possible through grant funding from Avon-Canton Rotary Club