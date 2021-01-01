Virtual Story Time with Author Minh Lê

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month! Join us for an online family read along with award-winning author Minh Lê as he shares his personal stories and tips on engaging readers.

Minh Lê is the author of children's books (Lift, Drawn Together, Let Me Finish!, The Perfect Seat) and middle grade graphic novels (Green Lantern: Legacy); a federal early childhood policy expert with experience in the classroom; and was named one of the 100 Coolest Dads in America by Fatherly.com in 2018.

This event is open to the public and is presented in partnership between West Hartford Parent Community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Groups; West Hartford Public School Office of Equity Advancement; West Hartford Public Library; and West Hartford Community Interactive. With special thanks to the EDI groups and PTOs at Aiken, Braeburn, Duffy Elementary Schools and Sedgwick Middle School PTO.