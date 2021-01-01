West Hartford Art League - Bus Shelter Art

Ten bus shelter murals, with jolts of lively color, thought-provoking images and sometimes whimsical fun, are adding some art to everyday life in West Hartford. The murals are commissioned by the town’s Art League, with each artist receiving a stipend of $600 to create his or her mural. The project was funded by a grant from the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation.

For more information about the artists and shelters, please visit the West Hartford Art League at http://westhartfordart.org/public-art