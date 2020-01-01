Take 5 2020 Menu

Butlered Hors D’Oeuvres
Crab Cakes
Thai Peanut Chicken Skewer with sweet chili dipping sauce*
Seasonal Flat Bread Pizza
Salad
Mexican Salad
Romaine, assorted peppers, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese, avacado and fried tortilla chips with a chipolte citris vinaigrette.
Pasta and Grains
Indian Rice basmati rice with dried apricots, cranberries, golden raisins, currants, cashews, carrots, scallions, bell peppers, sweet curry, paprika and sweet cream butter
Main Dish
Apricot & Grain Mustard Glazed Roasted Salmon served over herbed polenta with a balsamic roasted grape tomato and charred broccoli rabe salad
Chicken Picata egg battered chicken cutlets over fresh spinach and roasted red peppers rice with a lemon butter caper sauce.
Dessert
Creme Brulee