Take 5 2020 Menu

Butlered Hors D’Oeuvres

Crab Cakes

Thai Peanut Chicken Skewer with sweet chili dipping sauce*

Seasonal Flat Bread Pizza

Salad

Mexican Salad

Romaine, assorted peppers, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese, avacado and fried tortilla chips with a chipolte citris vinaigrette.

Pasta and Grains

Indian Rice basmati rice with dried apricots, cranberries, golden raisins, currants, cashews, carrots, scallions, bell peppers, sweet curry, paprika and sweet cream butter

Main Dish

Apricot & Grain Mustard Glazed Roasted Salmon served over herbed polenta with a balsamic roasted grape tomato and charred broccoli rabe salad

Chicken Picata egg battered chicken cutlets over fresh spinach and roasted red peppers rice with a lemon butter caper sauce.

Dessert

Creme Brulee