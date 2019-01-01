May Day 5K

We invite walkers and runners of all ages and skill levels to join us from 9AM to 11AM to move at your own pace and enjoy fun activities along the way - like a selfie station!

We will be following the "Center Walking Route" along Trout Brook Drive. The route is 1.1 miles, and participants can walk/run the full 5K (3 loops) or choose to go for a shorter distance. Afterwards, join us at Blue Back Square for a fun celebration party!

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Kids 13 and under are free. Pet Friendly Event!

Along with registering for the 5K, we also have a fundraising challenge! The individual or team who can raise the most money for WHCi will get a special prize from us.

We look forward to seeing you on race day!

If you have any questions, please call Executive Director Jennifer Evans at (860) 561-7955 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

