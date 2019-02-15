Take 5 2019: Ticket Link Now Available!

Take 5 is WHC-TV's signature fundraising event where we get together with friends and celebrate good times! Enjoy cocktails, live music, and an exciting auction. Funds raised from Take 5 will help support our mission and allow us to better provide the community with state-of-the-art media resources.

How to purchase your tickets for Take 5!

By Cash or Check:

Send check payable to WHC-TV to the following address: WHC-TV, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107

After February 15, 2019, Stop by the station, Moscarillo's Garden Shop, The Cook Shoppe and purchase in person.

West Hartford Community Television, 50 South Main Street, Room 326, West Hartford, CT 06107

Moscarillo's Garden Shoppe and Landscaping 2600 Albany Ave, West Hartford, CT 06117

Cookshop Plus, 977 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107

By Mobile Phone:

Text: Take5 to 51555 to recieve a form to complete your ticket purchase via your phone.



By Weblink

Use this link or click the button below to purchase tickets online.

We look forward to seeing you and are excited to see you. Purchasing tickets in advance means, your name will be added to the guest list at the door for check-in. Thank you again for your support of community television!



If you have any questions, please call us at (860) 561-1260 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

