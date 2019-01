On Demand Spotlight: MDC Meetings

DID YOU KNOW: MDC Meetings are available On Demand!

Our coverage of Metropolitan District Commission Meetings is in our Video On Demand library, available right here on our website. We frequently update our On Demand library, so make sure you check back often for new videos.

Watch whenever you want via computer or mobile device!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW: http://whctv.org/programming/video-on-demand/mdc-meetings