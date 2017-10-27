LIVE Tonight at 5pm: High School Girl's Volleyball, Hall vs Conard, October 27, 2017

The War-Chief Sports Council and West Hartford Community Television are proud to be collaborating on live and taped broadcasts, accessible on Channel Five and on the internet from anywhere in the world. Fans can also tune into broadcasts from their seats with their mobile devices.

Pete Lamoureux is the Play-by-Play Host and voice of Hall and Conard contests. Students are provided with production and on-air opportunities including operating cameras, technical directing, and halftime announcing.

There's a quick and easy way to support this project by helping us pay for the data plan costs of going live; we are currently paying $350 per Live U unit a month.

Text 5LIVE to 91999 to automatically donate $5 to WHC-TV - this charge will be added to your cell phone bill - or click here to visit our donate page. Thank you!

