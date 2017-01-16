LIVE at 10:00 AM : West Hartford Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

Join us for the 21st annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, January 16, 2017 in the West Hartford town hall auditorium, 50 South Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Each year the event that pays tribute to Dr. King's ideals and vision grows more popular and inspiring. The event draws nearly 400 people each year! This year’s keynote speakers Victoria Christgau and Pastor James Lane of the CT Center for Non-Violence. Natalie Mendes of West Hartford African American Social & Cultural Organization, one of the sponsoring organizations, will provide the introduction. Pastor Fredd L. Ward, III, of Congregation Church of Naugatuck, will provide the opening prayer and Mayor Shari Cantor will welcome attendees. Roszena Haskins, Director of Continuing Education and Diversity Advancement, West Hartford Public Schools, will serve as master of ceremonies. Madino Hassan of Conard High School and Amina Symone Lampkin of Hall High School will give the student perspective speeches. Musical performances will be provided by the Hall High School Jazz Combo, Sedgwick Sounds and Conard’s Voices of the World Choir. The celebration is free and is open to the public. The West Hartford African American Social & Cultural Organization, Town of West Hartford, and West Hartford Public Schools are annual sponsors of the event. West Hartford Community Television will air the event live and replay it on Comcast Channels 5 and 95.