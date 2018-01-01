Live at 8 pm! Renegades Reboot: Murder on the Orient Access

PRODUCER: Marsha Howard Karp

Two slogans are continually used; 1) 'It is NEVER too late to go for your dreams,' and 2) 'There is plenty of room at the top!' Local, regional, and nationally acclaimed creative artists of all types are interviewed. This is the perfect cable show that informs its loyal viewers what types of creative activities are in the area, and inspires them to go for their own dreams as well.

Marsha Howard Karp has been producing Cameras Rolling since 2003. She is a local actress who has been appearing on local and regional stages in CT, and is listed on IMDb for her television and film work as well. She decided to produce Cameras Rolling when she moved from Los Angeles and wanted to learn more about our local creative artists.

