Take 5: Save the Date!

On Friday, March 2nd, 2018 West Hartford Community Television will present Take 5, our signature fundraising event featuring fantastic food, an exciting auction and a fun evening for everybody!

Take 5 supports and celebrates WHC-TV’s mission to provide an open forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

Funds raised from Take 5 will help support our mission and allow us to better provide the community with state-of-the-art media resources.

Thank you for your support, and we can't wait to see you there!

West Hartford Community Television is more than a local community television station, it’s a place where people come together to connect, create and share. We are a nationally recognized community media center, home to three cable channels, a dynamic media-rich website and an award-winning community grass-roots journalism project called Be The Media.