Why Donate?

Why should you donate to West Hartford Community Television?

WHC-TV has been West Hartford's own hometown station for decades. We encourage citizens to express themselves through community media and educate people in the use of modern technology. "For the Community, By the Community" isn't just a slogan to us; it's a mission that we take seriously.

But we can't do it alone. We depend on people like you to make us the best community resource we can be.

If you donate to West Hartford Community Television, you'll...

... see your name on our Community Calendar.

... recieve special opportunities and privileges for events.

... help us upgrade our studio with bigger and better equipment.

... contribute to the protection of free speech.

... be recognized as part of the WHC-TV Family.

... and more!

You'd be making a huge difference with just a small donation. So we're asking you to please join us and contribute to the development of community media!