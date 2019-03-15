A Community Conversation: Supporting Families During Tragedy

A Community Conversation Supporting Families During Tragedy. State Senator Beth Bye speaks with West Hartford residents Barbara Rzepski, PhD and Robert D. Keder, MD of Children's Medical Center about how we as a community can support each other during this challenging time. This show was recorded on December 18, 2018.

Links to guide provided by the West Hartford Public Schools:

English: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=uHHvP3q9tNM&mal=53dd2d9ba98dc280c245b693ad18219bed4460e3560ffbd2120e4e837fc9df12

Spanish: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=uHHvP3q9tNM&mal=fdff2b1cf11d2e2c7647076784ccb35285b0334c59f4ee62d4b1dc95fac4c689