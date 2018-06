Join us for Celebrate! West Hartford 2018

CELEBRATE WEST HARTFORD WITH WHC-TV

JUNE 9-10, 2018

BOOTH 607-608

West Hartford Community Television is participating in this year's Celebrate! West Hartford!

We'll be featuring a Live Video Lab where you can get up close and personal with exciting technology. Come to Booth 607-608 to visit with us!

We also need help documenting the event! If you want to volunteer, sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e4faeaa2baaf85-production