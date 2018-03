2018 Youth Basketball Championships

West Hartford Community Television in cooperation with the West Hartford Youth Basketball League will present the Championship Games in April:

9 Year Old Division

April 7 and April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Junior Division

April 14 and April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Senior Division

April 7 at 8:30 p.m.

April 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Alumni Division

April 14 at 8:30 p.m.

April 28 at 7:00 p.m.