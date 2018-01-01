Let's go to Stars on Ice!

Come on down and enjoy Stars on Ice in the Olympic season! The best of the U.S. will be coming to you direct from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea to skate together – live in an all-new Stars on Ice!

$5.00 of your ticket will go to support West Hartford Community Television and we can all hang out and enjoy the show together.

This is the first time Stars on Ice has been in CT in a long time we definitely don't want to miss out on a great amazing time.

See America’s top medal contenders including 2018 U.S Champion Nathan Chen, three-time World Medalists Maia & Alex Shibutani, and 2017 U.S. Champion Karen Chen, along with 2014 Olympic Gold Medalists Meryl Davis & Charlie White, World Silver Medalist Ashley Wagner, U.S. Champion Jason Brown and more of America’s finest Olympic athletes in the 2018 Stars on Ice tour! So come on down and dont miss this opportunity you wont be disappointed.

Purchase Tickets Here