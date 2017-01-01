2017 Flu Immunization Information

Flu Immunization Clinics— October 18th, 20th, 25th

Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Since every flu season is different, an annual immunization is recommended.

The West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District will provide flu shots on:

October 18 - West Hartford Town Hall Auditorium, 12:00-2:00 PM

October 20 - West Hartford Senior Center, 15 Starkel Rd., 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

October 25 - Elmwood Community Center, 1106 New Britain Ave., 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

No out-pocket charge. Bring your insurance card. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, call 860-561-7900.