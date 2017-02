Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day! Our hearts beat local! Be a sweetheart and help us stay in the heart of West Hartford. Share the Love with a gift to WHC-TV.

Using your mobile phone you can text give. Use the message: 143whctv and phone number: 41444. It's that easy.

or click here use our online form

Thank you to everyone who donated. Thanks for sharing and have an awesome day!