Town and School Holiday Hours & Closings

Trash & Recyclables

The Christmas and New Year holidays will be observed on Monday, December 26, 2016 and Monday January 2, 2017. The collection of trash, recyclable items and bulky/metal

waste will be delayed one day. For Christmas week, Monday's trash, B-week recycle

and bulky/metal collections will be done on Tuesday with all other days being one day later. For New Years, Monday's trash, A-week recycle and bulky/metal collections will be done on Tuesday with all other days being done one day later than normal. Please check Paine's website, www.painesinc.com or call Paine's, Inc. at (860) 844-3000 with any questions.

Post-Holiday Cardboard and Box Drop-off:

For residents with more post-holiday cardboard and boxes than will fit in their recycling barrel, the Town of West Hartford is offering a special holiday box and cardboard drop-off on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the

University of Connecticut-Greater Hartford Campus parking lot on Trout Brook Road (snow date: January 7). Follow these Recycling Guidelines:

Breakdown/flatten or collapse boxes

Cardboard needs to be clean

Remove all non-cardboard material prior to drop-off (Styrofoam, wrapping paper, packing material and plastic)

Yard Waste and Recycling Center

Starting Saturday, December 24, 2016, the Yard Waste and Recycling Center will be closed on Saturdays. Saturday hours will return on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Standard hours of operation are 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Municipal Facilities and Schools

Town Hall, School Administration Offices and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.

West Hartford Public Schools will be closed on Monday, December 26 through January 2. Students will return to school on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Libraries

All three public libraries will close early at 2:00 PM on December 24 and will be closed on December 25 and 26, 2016. For the New Year's holiday, the libraries will close early at 2:00 PM on December 31 and will be closed on Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2, 2017.

Westmoor Park will be open with its regular weekend hours of 9:00AM - 4:00PM

Elmwood Community Center & Senior Center

Friday, Dec. 23: Close early at 5:00PM

Saturday, Dec. 24: Closed

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Monday, Dec. 26: Closed

Friday, Dec. 30: Regular hours (7:00 AM-8:30 PM)

Saturday, Dec. 31: Closed

Sunday, Jan. 1: Closed

Monday, Jan. 2: Closed

West Hartford Senior Center

Friday, Dec. 23: Close at 4:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8:00AM-12:00PM

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Monday, Dec. 26: Closed

Friday, Dec. 30: Close at 4:30P

Saturday, Dec. 31: 8:00AM-12:00PM

Sunday, Jan. 1: Closed

Monday, Jan. 2: Closed

Veterans Memorial Skating Rink

Saturday Dec. 24 Public Skating Sessions: 10:15-11:30 AM, 11:45 AM-1:00 PM, 1:15-2:30 PM, 2:45-4:00 PM, 4:15-5:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Public Skating Sessions: 3:15-4:45 PM, 5:00-6:15 PM, 6:30-8:00 PM (DJ Skate)

Sunday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day Public Skating Sessions: 1:30-2:45 PM, 3:00-4:15 PM, 4:30-5:45 PM, 6:00-7:15 PM

Cornerstone Aquatics Center

Saturday, Dec. 24: Open 7:30AM-3PM

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31: 7:30AM-6PM

Sunday, Jan. 1: 1:00-5:00PM

Rockledge Golf Course

Rockledge Golf Course closed for the season on December 12, 2016.

The Golf Shop will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM for holiday gift shopping including gift certificates, golf clubs, apparel and much more. Gift Certificates are also available at the Customer Service desk in the Town Hall lobby, weekdays from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.