Trash & Recyclables
The Christmas and New Year holidays will be observed on Monday, December 26, 2016 and Monday January 2, 2017. The collection of trash, recyclable items and bulky/metal
waste will be delayed one day. For Christmas week, Monday's trash, B-week recycle
and bulky/metal collections will be done on Tuesday with all other days being one day later. For New Years, Monday's trash, A-week recycle and bulky/metal collections will be done on Tuesday with all other days being done one day later than normal. Please check Paine's website, www.painesinc.com or call Paine's, Inc. at (860) 844-3000 with any questions.
Post-Holiday Cardboard and Box Drop-off:
For residents with more post-holiday cardboard and boxes than will fit in their recycling barrel, the Town of West Hartford is offering a special holiday box and cardboard drop-off on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the
University of Connecticut-Greater Hartford Campus parking lot on Trout Brook Road (snow date: January 7). Follow these Recycling Guidelines:
- Breakdown/flatten or collapse boxes
- Cardboard needs to be clean
- Remove all non-cardboard material prior to drop-off (Styrofoam, wrapping paper, packing material and plastic)
Yard Waste and Recycling Center
Starting Saturday, December 24, 2016, the Yard Waste and Recycling Center will be closed on Saturdays. Saturday hours will return on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Standard hours of operation are 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.
Municipal Facilities and Schools
Town Hall, School Administration Offices and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.
West Hartford Public Schools will be closed on Monday, December 26 through January 2. Students will return to school on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Libraries
All three public libraries will close early at 2:00 PM on December 24 and will be closed on December 25 and 26, 2016. For the New Year's holiday, the libraries will close early at 2:00 PM on December 31 and will be closed on Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2, 2017.
Westmoor Park will be open with its regular weekend hours of 9:00AM - 4:00PM
Elmwood Community Center & Senior Center
Friday, Dec. 23: Close early at 5:00PM
Saturday, Dec. 24: Closed
Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed
Monday, Dec. 26: Closed
Friday, Dec. 30: Regular hours (7:00 AM-8:30 PM)
Saturday, Dec. 31: Closed
Sunday, Jan. 1: Closed
Monday, Jan. 2: Closed
West Hartford Senior Center
Friday, Dec. 23: Close at 4:30pm
Saturday, Dec. 24: 8:00AM-12:00PM
Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed
Monday, Dec. 26: Closed
Friday, Dec. 30: Close at 4:30P
Saturday, Dec. 31: 8:00AM-12:00PM
Sunday, Jan. 1: Closed
Monday, Jan. 2: Closed
Veterans Memorial Skating Rink
- Saturday Dec. 24 Public Skating Sessions: 10:15-11:30 AM, 11:45 AM-1:00 PM, 1:15-2:30 PM, 2:45-4:00 PM, 4:15-5:30 PM
- Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: Closed
- Saturday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Public Skating Sessions: 3:15-4:45 PM, 5:00-6:15 PM, 6:30-8:00 PM (DJ Skate)
- Sunday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day Public Skating Sessions: 1:30-2:45 PM, 3:00-4:15 PM, 4:30-5:45 PM, 6:00-7:15 PM
Cornerstone Aquatics Center
Saturday, Dec. 24: Open 7:30AM-3PM
Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed
Saturday, Dec. 31: 7:30AM-6PM
Sunday, Jan. 1: 1:00-5:00PM
Rockledge Golf Course
Rockledge Golf Course closed for the season on December 12, 2016.
The Golf Shop will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM for holiday gift shopping including gift certificates, golf clubs, apparel and much more. Gift Certificates are also available at the Customer Service desk in the Town Hall lobby, weekdays from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.