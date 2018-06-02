WHC-TV 5K 2018

WHC-TV is hosting its first ever 5K on June 2nd, 2018! Enjoy this fun & family-friendly walk/run that will have fun activities along the way - like a selfie station! We invite walkers and runners of all ages and skill levels to join us from 9AM - 11AM. We will be following the "Center Walking Route" along Trout Brook Drive. The route is 1.1 miles, and participants can walk/run the full 5k (3 loops) or choose to go for a shorter distance. Afterwards, join us at Blue Back Square for a fun celebration party.

Tickets are $20 each per participant over 13 years old - kids and dogs are free!

Along with registering for the 5K, we also have a fundraising challenge! The individual or team who can raise the most money for WHC-TV will get a special prize from us.

Register for the 5k below, and we look forward to seeing you on race day!

If you have any questions, please call Jen at (860) 561-7955 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

